Did Sacramento Get Robbed? Fans React To DeMarcus Cousins Trade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After years of talk about possible trades, the end of the DeMarcus Cousins era has come for Sacramento.

News broke Sunday evening that the Kings traded their All-Star center to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings are reportedly getting Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, first and second round picks in 2017, and former Kings top draft pick Tyreke Evans in return for Cousins (and Omri Casspi).

In the eyes of many Kings and NBA fans around the league, however, Sacramento was robbed.

The Nuggets got more first-round picks for Timofey Mozgov than the Kings got for DeMarcus Cousins. — devin kharpertian (@uuords) February 20, 2017

Considering how Cousins is one of the most talented – if not the best – big men in the league, many joked about how underwhelming the trade was.

Exclusive look at what the Kings got in return for Demarcus Cousins pic.twitter.com/sEfG3RpiaU — Patriots won the SB (@June__NYC) February 20, 2017

Kings traded Demarcus Cousins for a bag of chips and a 6" from Subway — Fifty Shαdes of Zαy (@IsaiahGotell35) February 20, 2017

If some reports are to be believed, then the fact that the Kings could have traded for Detroit’s Andre Drummond (a young All-Star center who is just starting to shine) but didn’t must sting fans even more.

Pistons attempted a deal with Andre Drummond to the Kings for DeMarcus Cousins. Kings said no. (Via Michael Scotto – Basketball Insiders) — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) February 20, 2017

In the end, at least some Kings fans are sobering up and thanking Cousins for his time in Sacramento

Thank you Demarcus Cousins. You will always be a Sacramento King. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 20, 2017