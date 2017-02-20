STORM BEAT: Forecast | Radar | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Don Pedro Reservoir Flood Gates Set To Open For First Time In 20 Years

February 20, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – For the first time in 20 years, the Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County is in danger of flooding.

At 830 feet, the reservoir will flood. Right now, it’s at 826 feet. With heavy rains expected over the next few days, the spillway gates will likely be opened – which hasn’t happened since 1997.

Officials are warning that the flood gates could be opened by Monday afternoon.

The Tuolumne River runs from the reservoir into the city of Modesto.

Up to two inches of rain is expected to fall in Modesto today, which could cause significant flooding.

