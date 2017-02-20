STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Sacramento Utility Crews Working To Avert Flooding Issues

February 20, 2017 6:30 PM
Filed Under: sacramento county

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city says it is swamped.

Sacramento utility crews are responding to dozens of storm related calls, unclogging storm drains and clearing debris.

To minimize concerns, crews are also on constant levee watch, working 12-hour shifts, looking for erosion and boils, and repairing as needed.

The city calls it a 24/7 operation as the wind and rain intensifies.

People are urged to clear debris from storm drains to prevent flooding, and as always nonemergency calls can go though the city line by dialing 311.

