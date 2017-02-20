STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Sierra Braces For Heavy Snow, Possible Avalanches

February 20, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Lake Tahoe, Truckee

TRUCKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service has forecast heavy snow in the Lake Tahoe area with a high avalanche danger until Tuesday in an area of the Sierra Nevada from Yuba Pass to Ebbetts Pass.

Forecasters say the winter storm could drop up to 5 feet of snow in some areas above 7,500 feet.

Lower elevations could see between 8 and 24 inches of snow.

The NWS is advising motorists to avoid travel in the area through Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rain along with snow melt below 7,000 feet is expected to swell rivers and streams and increase the chance of flooding.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

