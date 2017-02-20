Slow Moving Atmospheric River Moves Into NorCal

OROVILLE (CBS13) – The latest round of wet weather is here for an already soaked Northern California.

Water officials across the valley are trying to mitigate the effects of the storm.

In Oroville, the Department of Water Resources has dropped the lake level 50 feet from the top. They believe the lake can now handle all the rain from this storm.

For the first time in 20 years, the Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County is in danger of flooding.

At 830 feet, the reservoir will flood. Right now, it’s at 826 feet. With heavy rains expected over the next few days, the spillway gates will likely be opened – which hasn’t happened since 1997.

PUBLIC ADVISORY: DON PEDRO OPERATIONAL SPILLWAY GATES TO OPEN AS EARLY AS MONDAY AFTERNOON pic.twitter.com/AuQF0qfOpZ — TID (@TurlockID) February 20, 2017

The Tuolumne River runs from the reservoir into the city of Modesto.

Up to two inches of rain is expected to fall in Modesto today, which could cause significant flooding.

And in Wilton, residents are preparing for possible flooding as well.

The city, which has already received its fair share of flooding and levee concerns this winter, is now under a flood warning until Thursday.

The National Weather Service says since the region already has saturated soils. This week’s heavy rain will add additional stress on levees, rivers, creeks and streams.