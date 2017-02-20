Voluntary Evacuation Notice Issued For Residents Along Cosumnes River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued a voluntary evacuation notice and flood warning for people who live along the Cosumnes River.
Officials say Michigan Bar is forecasted to reach flood stage, 12ft, Monday evening. It’s forecasted peak flow is 15.3ft.
Areas along the river that have already flooded earlier in the season are likely to flood again, officials say.
According to a map issued by Sacramento OES, the voluntary evacuation is in effect for residents from the Deer Creek preserve, the on both sides of the Cosumnes River all the way down to Galt. This includes the community of Wilton, which has already seen serious flooding.
An evacuation center has been opened at Cal Expo. Authorities suggest anyone evacuating south of the Cosumnes River to head north on Grantline Road, toward higher ground.
Residents are advised to keep monitoring stream gauge levels until Feb. 23.