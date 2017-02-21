VOTE: How do you feel about all this rain?
STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

A New Beginning; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/22

February 21, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Buddy Hield, DeMarcus Cousins, Magic Johnson, NBA, NBA Trade Deadline, Rick Kamla, Vlade Divac

Hour 1

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Its 48 hours post the DeMarcus Cousins Trade and the Kings fans are still buzzing. Hear Doug and Grant console some fans by assuring them there will be a team post DeMarcus Cousins, along with what’s next for the Kings, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:  

Hour 2

(credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Centric)

(credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Centric)

 The LA Lakers have officially made Magic Johnson the VP of basketball operations, did the move in La La Land have anything to do with the Lakers passing on DeMarcus Cousins? Hear the fellas break down the move by the Lakers along with the clarification of Vlade Divac’s comments on the show from yesterday.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour three, NBA TV’s Rick Kamla joined the show to give some thought on “A Day after” feeling on the DeMarcus Cousins trade. plus how he believes the Kings made the right move by trading DMC but not the right move by trading a lot earlier then the trade deadline.

Listen to hour three here:

 

Hour 4

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

More DeMarcus Cousins talk.

Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia