A New Beginning; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 2/22

Hour 1
Its 48 hours post the DeMarcus Cousins Trade and the Kings fans are still buzzing. Hear Doug and Grant console some fans by assuring them there will be a team post DeMarcus Cousins, along with what’s next for the Kings, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.
Hour 2
The LA Lakers have officially made Magic Johnson the VP of basketball operations, did the move in La La Land have anything to do with the Lakers passing on DeMarcus Cousins? Hear the fellas break down the move by the Lakers along with the clarification of Vlade Divac’s comments on the show from yesterday.
Hour 3
In hour three, NBA TV’s Rick Kamla joined the show to give some thought on “A Day after” feeling on the DeMarcus Cousins trade. plus how he believes the Kings made the right move by trading DMC but not the right move by trading a lot earlier then the trade deadline.
Hour 4
More DeMarcus Cousins talk.
