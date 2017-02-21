Attorneys Advise Immigrants To Know The Rules Before ICE Agents Come Knocking

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Jose Gomez makes it a point to show he’s a proud Mexican-American. He flies his home country’s flag next to the American flag.

The green white and red flag waves in front of the West Sacramento tire shop he opened 25 years ago, as a U.S. citizen.

“We’re just hard working people. That’s all I can say,” said Gomez.

Now he’s trying to understand what President Donald Trump’s latest immigration ruling means for his undocumented friends and family.

New guidelines put 11 million people at risk for deportation and mean some could be kicked out of the country without a court hearing. The new order instructs all customs and border protection agents to capture and quickly deport every person in the country illegally regardless of whether they have committed a serious crime.

It also calls for hiring 15,000 more immigration agents and prosecuting parents who pay smugglers to bring their children into the country illegally.

The orders make undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of a crime the highest priority, but it gives broad discretion to arrested and start the deportation process against anyone they find who is in the country illegally.

The changes have Gomez’s friends and family fearful.

“They’re very scared,” he said.

But rather than panic, they are advised to prepare.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Carmen Iguina says the agency is preparing to dispatch attorneys into California communities, workplaces, and detention facilities for awareness when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent comes knocking.

“People need to know their rights if an ICE agent comes to your door, do you need to invite them in? Do they need a warrant?” she said. “You don’t have to.”

Sacramento immigration attorney Douglas Lehrman says his clients can choose to stay and fight.

“They have the right of due process to have a trial before an immigration judge before they are removed from the United States,” said Lehrman.

The problem is the courts are backlogged.

“The backlog is severe,” said Lehrman.

For Jose’s family, it’s a fight worth waiting for.

“It’s a beautiful country; we’re here to work,” he said.