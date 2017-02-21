Don Pedro Spillway Opens For First Time Since 1997, Prompting Downstream Fears

WATERFORD (CBS13) — For the first time in 20 years the gates of the Don Pedro spillway opened as the reservoir was nearing the 55-foot flood stage.

“By releasing water now, we can control the flow and better regulate what’s going downstream,” said Calvin Curtain with the Turlock Irrigation District.

Curtain says depending on inflows and the storm system, they’ll be releasing water at 18,000 to 38,000 cubic feet per second. That water will then be swelling the Tuolumne River.

“Anyone living along that section of river from the San Joaquin to Don Pedro could certainly see an impact,” he said.

While many people in the low-lying areas evacuated, James Anderson of Waterford and his family, who live along the river, are cautiously staying back.

“I do have concerns and I will be keeping an eye on the river,” said Anderson

“But I feel even if it does flood, we still have the upper story.”

Anderson’s young son wasn’t as convinced.

He said, “I’m worried about our house and how it can flood everything.”

The Stanislaus Sheriff’s department did not issue mandatory evacuation orders, but law enforcement officers went door-to-door Monday strongly advising people to move to higher ground.

And in many areas, as a safety measure, the power was shut off.

“We have candles and flashlights, we’ll be safe,” said David Hector of Ceres.

In Waterford, the highly traveled Hickman bridge was closed to traffic. The velocity of the Tuolomne river and the erosion at the base of the bridge, are the safety concerns.

Officials say the anticipated flow on the Tuolomne River should be nowhere near what folks saw in the flooding of 1997, but still, concerns are high.

“It’s just scary I mean, just watching the river, hopefully, nothing bad happens,” said a member of the Anderson family.

The river flow takes about 23 hours to reach Ninth Street in Modesto

Meanwhile, the spillway gates will be open for at least 4 days.