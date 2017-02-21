‘Amber Zee’ Was Really A Man On Facebook Enticing Kids To Send Sexually Explicit Images

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has admitted using a fake Facebook profile to entice children to produce and send him sexually explicit images.
Michael Mostovlyan pleaded guilty Tuesday to online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct. The 33-year-old Deptford man faces at least 10 years in prison and could face a life term when he’s sentenced June 1. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say that during a six-month period last year, Mostovlyan communicated with children online in order to obtain sexually explicit images of them.
Using a fake female persona in the name of “Amber Zee,” which he created using actual images of a girl, Mostovlyan was able to persuade his victims to send him photos or videos.
