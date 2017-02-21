Flash Flood Warning Issued For Nevada Town Due To Dam Break Emergency

DAYTON, Nev. (CBS13) – Authorities are warning residents of a Nevada town to get to higher ground due to a dam break emergency.
The National Weather Service says a retention basin above East Dayton is failing.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 6:40 p.m. About 2-4 feet of water could inundate the area in about 2-3 hours, NWS says.
Authorities stress this is not a drill and everyone in the affected areas should immediately get to higher ground.
Dayton is about 13 miles east of Carson City and about 40 miles east of South Lake Tahoe.