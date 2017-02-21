STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Flash Flood Warning Issued For Nevada Town Due To Dam Break Emergency

February 21, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Nevada

DAYTON, Nev. (CBS13) – Authorities are warning residents of a Nevada town to get to higher ground due to a dam break emergency.

The National Weather Service says a retention basin above East Dayton is failing.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 6:40 p.m. About 2-4 feet of water could inundate the area in about 2-3 hours, NWS says.

Authorities stress this is not a drill and everyone in the affected areas should immediately get to higher ground.

Dayton is about 13 miles east of Carson City and about 40 miles east of South Lake Tahoe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia