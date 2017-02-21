VOTE: How do you feel about all this rain?
It’s A New Day, Yes It Is: The Lo-Down – 2/21

February 21, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, Magic Johnson, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down, Vlade Divac

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 13: Vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Sacramento Kings Vlade Divac attends the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sacramento won 116-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with their thoughts on the Cousins trade. Ken was on Storm watch yesterday, so today he was able to give his thoughts on the trade.  They also talked about Vlade Divac’s interview with Grant and Doug yesterday, and what their thoughts are on the Kings Front Office.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2Magic Johnson, NBA member who played point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up some thought’s on the Cousins trade, and what the Kings will look like going forward.  They also took some time talking about the Lakers and Magic getting the reigns of the franchise going forward.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys bring on Sean Kelley, play by play for Pelicans Radio, to talk about what he is looking forward to with Demarcus Cousins on the Pelicans, and his thoughts on Buddy Hield. Next, the guys talked about the National Media’s opinion of the trade and the Kings Front Office.  Then they finished up talking some NBA, and what they think will happen before the trade deadline.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

