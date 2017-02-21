Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start with their thoughts on the Cousins trade. Ken was on Storm watch yesterday, so today he was able to give his thoughts on the trade. They also talked about Vlade Divac's interview with Grant and Doug yesterday, and what their thoughts are on the Kings Front Office.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-125.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up some thought's on the Cousins trade, and what the Kings will look like going forward. They also took some time talking about the Lakers and Magic getting the reigns of the franchise going forward.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-227.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys bring on Sean Kelley, play by play for Pelicans Radio, to talk about what he is looking forward to with Demarcus Cousins on the Pelicans, and his thoughts on Buddy Hield. Next, the guys talked about the National Media's opinion of the trade and the Kings Front Office. Then they finished up talking some NBA, and what they think will happen before the trade deadline.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-327.mp3

