REPORT: More Kings Players On Trading Block

The Sacramento Kings have made waves by trading DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans, and reports suggest that there are more trades to come.
According to Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee, other players rumored to have trade interest are Arron Afflalo, Darren Collison, Ben McLemore and center Kosta Koufos.
Vlade Divac, the team’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager, is said to be thinking about Collison and McLemore most.
Collison’s contract is set to expire in June and McLemore will become a free agent on July 1st.
The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 23.