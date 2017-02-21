STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Rains Increase Demand For Goat Grazing Services In California

February 21, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: goats

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California businesses that rent goats for brush control say demand is high for their services this winter.

The San Bernardino Sun reports that Chino resident George Gonzales and fellow goat owner Rance Thrall say they’re getting more requests for work than they can handle this year.

Gonzales’ “Goat ‘Er Done” grazing service uses dogs to protect the goats while the animals eat. Gonzales says heavy rain since October has made plants grow like crazy, increasing the risk of fires this summer. Grazing goats can help keep weeds under control and prevent destructive wildfires.

Gonzales says he’s getting five to six calls per week, while he got one call per week at most last year. He plans to buy 100 more goats this winter.

