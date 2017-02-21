VOTE: How do you feel about all this rain?
Rough Winter Has Meant Series Of Closures On Highway 50 And Interstate 80

February 21, 2017 11:38 PM
Filed Under: Highway 50, Interstate 80

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a rough winter for people traveling in and out of the Sierra as both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 have been closed several times this year.

More closures greeted drivers on Tuesday after several crashes.

It’s been a disappointing day for motorists trying to make it through the mountains on Interstate 80. A long line of big rigs was held back at Applegate, and all cars were stopped in Colfax due to strong winds and slippery snow.

The closure turned Colfax into a parking lot as hundreds of stranded drivers tried to wait it out.

From last week’s mudslide to Tuesday’s blizzard, drivers on Interstate 80 haven’t been catching many breaks.

But even with plans put on hold, most people realized Caltrans workers are doing their best to reopen the roads.

