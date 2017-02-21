STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Sheriff: Woman Drives Around Signs, Drowns In Flooded Glenn County Road

February 21, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Orland

ORLAND, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a woman who drove into a flooded road in rural Northern California was swept into a creek and drowned inside her car.

Undersheriff Todd James of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday morning witnesses saw the woman drive around signs blocking the road near Orland.

James tells The Los Angeles Times that the car became completely submerged out of view.

Authorities used a helicopter to find the car. Divers later found the woman’s body inside.

The undersheriff says the road often floods during stormy weather, prompting its closure.

Authorities identified the woman as Nicole Dufour, a resident of Orland.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

