Stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl Jersey Worth At Least $500,000

February 21, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Super Bowl LI, theft, Tom Brady

While Super Bowl LI may have seemed to be the perfect day for Tom Brady, there was one sour note: the theft of the jersey he wore when he won the big game!

According to Yahoo! Sports, a thief managed to steal the jersey from the locker room after the game ended, and Houston police are estimating the jersey’s worth to be a whopping $500,000.

In perhaps the most surprising twist of all, the fact that the jersey was stolen has caused it’s price to increase. Prior to the theft, Josh Evans (who is the founder of the auction website Lelands.com) estimate the jersey would have only been worth around $250,000, but now believes it could be worth $1 million due to the notoriety the crime has given it.

Sadly for this thief, it will likely be impossible to sell the jersey due to the illegal manner in which they obtained it.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    February 21, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Not worth a dime, it’s stolen.

