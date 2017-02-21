STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

Time to Move On; The Drive – 02/21/17

February 21, 2017 9:04 AM
HOUR 1:

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings speaks with the media during media availability for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are all back together in studio and they continue their reactions on the DeMarcus Cousins trade and what’s next for the franchise. Then, they discuss the job done by General Manager Vlade Divac and weather or not his job could be in jeopardy. Finally they discuss life after Cousins and what’s next for the Kings franchise.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 23: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates a second half basket with Kosta Koufos #41 while playing the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 23, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Sacramento won the game 109-104.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate break down Vlade Divac’s comments from his press conference yesterday afternoon. Then, more of caller reactions to the Kings moving Cousins and their draft pick situation. Chris Mannix of The Vertical joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to share his insight on the whole Kings trade situation and how the deal came about.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Mannix interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JANUARY 23: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings looks on while playing the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills on January 23, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Sacramento won the game 109-104.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about DeMarcus Cousins’ attachment to the city of Sacramento and his emotional goodbye last night. Then, more on the future of the organization and whats the next step for the Kings. Finally, fan phone calls and final thoughts on the trade to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

