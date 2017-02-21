VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Delivers Emotional Farewell To Kings Fans

Sacramento Kings fans have been in a tailspin after the news of the DeMarcus Cousins trade.
Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, and got emotional when addressing fans and the city of Sacramento.
He says “my love for this city will never change” and “every family in this city matters to me.”
Carmichael Dave got the exclusive footage of a crying Cousins and you’ll only see the video with KHTK.
My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. https://t.co/iBRyMf1UP7—
Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017