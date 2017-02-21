VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Delivers Emotional Farewell To Kings Fans

STORM BEAT: Forecast | Sandbag locations | River and creek levels | Download our weather app | Your photos

February 21, 2017 11:46 AM
Sacramento Kings fans have been in a tailspin after the news of the DeMarcus Cousins trade.

Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend, and got emotional when addressing fans and the city of Sacramento.

He says “my love for this city will never change” and “every family in this city matters to me.”

Carmichael Dave got the exclusive footage of a crying Cousins and you’ll only see the video with KHTK.

