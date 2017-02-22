WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

49ers Sign Free Agent CB K’Waun Williams To 1-Year Deal

February 22, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: K'Waun Williams, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent cornerback K’Waun Williams to a one-year deal.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday in the first roster addition since the hiring of new general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

Williams originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent two years with the Browns before being waived last August. Williams was claimed off waivers by the Bears but was cut two days later and did not play in 2016.

Williams has played 26 career games with 10 starts. He has 69 tackles, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia