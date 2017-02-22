Communities Downstream From Don Pedro Reservoir Continue To Brace For Flooding

TURLOCK (CBS13) – The Tuolumne River continues to swell with the opening one of the spillways at the Don Pedro Reservoir.
Two men had to be rescued by boat when the American Legion hall building on the west edge of Legion Park started to flood with the rising of the river.
Since the Turlock Irrigation District opened the spillway gate Monday, it has lowered the outflow of water to 16 to 17,000 cubic feet per second.
The flows will continue for 9 to 10 days to bring the reservoir level down to 815 feet.