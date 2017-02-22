VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins Talks Sacramento Kings Trade At Press Conference

DeMarcus Cousins had an introductory press conference as a New Orleans Pelican, and was blunt in conversation about his recent trade from the Sacramento Kings.
According to SB Nation, Cousins was asked about his trade this morning in a press conference with Omri Casspi. He said what hurt the most about the deal was “probably the way it was done. The dishonesty that came with it.”
Cousins was told earlier this month by GM Vlade Divac that he would not be traded before the Feb. 23 deadline. He was, however, traded during the All-Star Break for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, and 2017 first- and second-round picks.
Marc J. Spears reports that Divac tried to call Cousins, and got no response.
"Vlade (Divac) tried to call after it was done. But, it's done," @boogiecousins—
Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 22, 2017
You can see the full press conference with Cousins and Casspi below.