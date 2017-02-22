HOUR 1:
Dave is out sick so Nate & Kayte open the show talking how Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will work together in New Orleans. Then, Morning Brew featuring Magic Johnson taking over the Lakers, changes to the rules in the MLB, and more on the Kings-Pelicans trade. Finally, more on the future of the Lakers and rule changes in baseball.
HOUR 2:
Nate & Kayte discuss practice time for the Sacramento Kings and how they need to incorporate the newest Kings into their system. Then, conversation on former WNBA player Candice Wiggins and her claims of bullying from other players. Finally, an extended segment on the Sacramento Kings situation, replacing DeMarcus Cousins, and Coach Dave Joerger’s comments after the trade.
HOUR 3:
Insider for The Vertical, Bobby Marks, joins The Drive to share his thoughts and knowledge on the DeMarcus Cousins trade and what’s next for both the Kings & Pelicans. Finally, more on the Los Angeles Lakers front office changes and tweets from their new President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson.
