Man Struck, Killed On Stockton Boulevard In Sacramento

February 22, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a Sacramento roadway Tuesday night.

The scene is near Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue.

Sacramento police say they responded around 8 p.m. and found an unresponsive man laying in the street. He was transported to the hospital, but soon died from his injuries.

Investigators are looking into speed and weather-related causes for the accident.

Police also say the man was apparently trying to cross the street, but not in a marked sidewalk.

