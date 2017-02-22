Man Struck, Killed On Stockton Boulevard In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a Sacramento roadway Tuesday night.
The scene is near Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue.
Sacramento police say they responded around 8 p.m. and found an unresponsive man laying in the street. He was transported to the hospital, but soon died from his injuries.
Investigators are looking into speed and weather-related causes for the accident.
Police also say the man was apparently trying to cross the street, but not in a marked sidewalk.