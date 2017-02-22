The Final Stanza; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie

Hour 1

Doug and Grant jump straight into the last day of the all star break in the NBA with an interview with ESPN NBA Reporter Brian Windhorst and get his thoughts on the big trade and if anything else will be done eye catching before the trade deadline. Plus the fellas

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-128.mp3

Hour 2

The last day of the NBA trade deadline and their tons of rumors including some involving the Kings, hear the fellas take on callers about trades, the DeMarcus Cousins trade and the current roster as it sits now for the team. All that and more on The Grant Napear show featuring Doug Christie heard only on Sports 1140 KHTK

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-230.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three of the show the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger and SG Garrett Temple join Doug and Grant to discuss the 2nd half of the season, what they are looking forward to, as well as some of the new players who were added to the roster. Plus hear Garrett speak about his feeling on the current roster and why he thinks there may be more moves to be made.