Work Progressing On Collapsed Part Of Highway 50 Near Bridal Veil Falls

February 22, 2017 10:37 AM
EL DORADO COUNTY

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The scene along Highway 50 continues to develop.

Wednesday morning, Placerville-are California Highway Patrol shared a new video of the work being done east of Bridal Veil Falls after part of the freeway collapsed.

According to CHP, the highway is open with one lane in each direction with traffic separated by a concrete barrier. But there is a lot of work to be done after a shoulder gave way.

Caltrans crews continue to work on the broken roadway. Overnight snow has made the work more challenging.

A timetable for the roadway being fixed has not been given.

