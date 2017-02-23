At Least One Tahoe Ski Resort Planning On Staying Open Until Fourth Of July

SQUAW VALLEY (CBS) – When you think about celebrating the Fourth Of July, thoughts turn to fireworks and backyard barbeques but not really taking a run down a Lake Tahoe ski slope.
Mother Nature’s wintry assault on the Tahoe area this year has made that a definite possibility.
Squaw Valley officials Thursday announced they anticipate remaining open for Fourth of July holiday after being inundated with nearly 38 feet of snow so far this year – with more on the way.
Other resorts have extended their current season, but not yet as long as to July 4th. Heavenly and Northstar will both extend their seasons past their initial scheduled closing day of April 16.
Heavenly Mountain Resort will be open daily for the week of April 16-23 and then again on the weekend of April 28-30. Northstar California will be open daily from April 16-23.