Caltrans: Highway 50 Slipout Fix May Take Months

February 23, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Caltrans says they expect it will take months to fully fix the slipout afflicting Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls.

Storms that pounded Northern California this past week are being blamed for saturating the ground and causing the earth to give way under the freeway.

TRAFFIC: Head Here For The Latest Roadway Conditions Around The Region

The shoulder of the westbound lane is gone due to the slide; one lane has also been damaged, but concrete barriers have been put up to make sure drivers stay away.

Thursday, Caltrans revealed that it may take months for a long-term fix to be done.

Highway 50 remains open, but traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia