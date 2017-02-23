Caltrans: Highway 50 Slipout Fix May Take Months

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Caltrans says they expect it will take months to fully fix the slipout afflicting Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls.
Storms that pounded Northern California this past week are being blamed for saturating the ground and causing the earth to give way under the freeway.
The shoulder of the westbound lane is gone due to the slide; one lane has also been damaged, but concrete barriers have been put up to make sure drivers stay away.
Thursday, Caltrans revealed that it may take months for a long-term fix to be done.
Highway 50 remains open, but traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.