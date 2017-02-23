Harbaugh Says He Deserves A Medal For 49ers Coaching Stint

Jim Harbaugh lead the 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship Games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII but he thinks he deserves another award: an endurance medal.
Harbaugh was on the Mercury News‘ Tim Kawakami’s podcast Thursday and didn’t mince words when talking about the 49ers current situation. He said, “I think we did set a record for coaching there the longest under the present ownership. I take pride in that. Maybe there should be an endurance medal, a courage medal, for that.”
Harbaugh coached the 49ers for four seasons, which was the longest stint as head coach for the 49ers since Steve Mariucci coached from 1997-2002, went 49-22-1 in his four seasons with San Francisco.
Since Harbaugh mutually parted ways with the 49ers in 2014, San Francisco has had three different head coaches going a combined 7-25.