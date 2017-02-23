Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk a little bit about what happened yesterday and then got into the NBA Trade Deadline. They spent some time talking about the moves that were made, and talked about the Celtics not making a move at the deadline. They also talked about Charles Oakley going to the Knicks game in Cleveland.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-130.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked a little bit about the All-Star game and if it's a good game or not. Then the guys went in to "Three The Hard Way." The guys also talked some baseball news with the MLB making a rule change with the intentional walk, A-Rod sayings he's never playing again, and Sammy Sosa making some bizzare comments.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-232.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick. KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the NBA Trade Deadline and the moves and non moves that happened today. Next, the guys got on the subject of agents and what their role is in sports. They also talked about the Bears trying to move Jay Cutler.