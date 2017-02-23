WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

“Now You’re Just Playing With Words”: The Lo-Down – 2/23

February 23, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk a little bit about what happened yesterday and then got into the NBA Trade Deadline. They spent some time talking about the moves that were made, and talked about the Celtics not making a move at the deadline. They also talked about Charles Oakley going to the Knicks game in Cleveland.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

In the second hour of the show the guys talked a little bit about the All-Star game and if it’s a good game or not.  Then the guys went in to “Three The Hard Way.” The guys also talked some baseball news with the MLB making a rule change with the intentional walk, A-Rod sayings he’s never playing again, and Sammy Sosa making some bizzare comments.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick. KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the NBA Trade Deadline and the moves and non moves that happened today. Next, the guys got on the subject of agents and what their role is in sports.  They also talked about the Bears trying to move Jay Cutler.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

