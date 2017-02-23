Omri Casspi Breaks Thumb In First Game Since Trade From Sacramento Kings

February 23, 2017 8:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Omri Casspi has broken his right thumb in his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Casspi says he’s expected to miss about four weeks but hopes he can return a little sooner than that.

The forward says he jammed the thumb on his shooting hand while trying to defend Houston guard Eric Gordon in the third quarter of the Pelicans’ 129-99 loss to the Rockets on Thursday night.

He says he briefly remained in the game but opted for an X-ray after it swelled up and learned it was broken.

Casspi scored 12 points while playing just under 24 minutes.

Casspi was acquired by New Orleans on Sunday night in a trade with Sacramento that also brought DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia