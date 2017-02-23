Sierra Snow Brings Power Outages From Blue Canyon To Lake Tahoe

BLUE CANYON (CBS13) – Residents from Blue Canyon to Lake Tahoe have been dealing with power issues for days. But one group of school children from San Francisco was surprised to arrive at their lodge and find the power had gone out.

“It was hard to reach in for your stuff in your luggage,” said 9-year-old Luna Le Stum.

Fifty-seven children from 9 to 13 years old arrived at Clair Tappaan Lodge on Donner Pass Road on Tuesday. Power has been flickering in and out for the last few days so Lodge Manager Peter Lehmkuho has had to limit electricity, heat and hot water.

“It has been a challenge but we’re lucky enough to have very resilient guests who really made it fun,” he said.

Even after a 14-hour bus ride from the Bay Area, the kids have maintained a good attitude while finding ways to stay busy in the dark.

“It was kind of a nice experience because it was different,” said 12-year-old Cecile Marsh.

Over on I-80, snow brought traffic to a crawl in both directions. llana Heyne was on her way from Truckee to see a Kings game in Golden One Center for the first time. But she and her family pulled over at Cisco Grove after two hours of sitting in stop and go traffic.

“We’re going to look at the road and decide if we sit in traffic to go home or sit in traffic to down the hill so we’ll see,” she told CBS 13.

Chad Wolf works at Sugar Bowl Resort and hasn’t seen his car since Saturday. When he finally returned to head home, he found it covered in a mountain of snow.

“I’m stoked,” he said. “It’s a dream come true for sure.”

As a ski instructor, the snow means good things for business on the slopes so he doesn’t mind a little digging.

“Ten minutes,” Wolf said, with a smile on his face. “Yeah, the back wheel is like right there!”