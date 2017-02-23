HOUR 1:

Nate & Kayte set the scene for the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline happening at noon today before Morning Brew featuring Buddy Hield and the new-era Sacramento Kings, DeMarcus Cousins and the New Orleans Pelicans, and some of yesterday’s NBA trades. Then, the duo talk about the potential moves the Kings could still make and which teams hold the power at the deadline.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Nate & Kayte talk about the new-look Sacramento Kings and their game tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Then, some San Francisco 49ers football talk focusing on Colin Kaepernick and the Niners quarterback situation. Head men’s basketball coach at Oklahoma, Lon Kruger, joins The Drive to share his thoughts and insight on his former player and new Sacramento King Buddy Hield.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Lon Kruger interview here:

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive and shares his opinions on the DeMarcus Cousins trade, Buddy Hield, and the new-era Sacramento kings. Plus, he shares the latest trade deadline rumors and their legitimacy. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive and shares his thoughts on the DeMarcus Cousins trade and the team outlook going forward. Finally, Bill Walton’s comments on DeMarcus Cousins to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here: