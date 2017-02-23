VIDEO: California GOP Lawmaker Removed From Floor After Speech Critical Of Late Senator

February 23, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: California Republican Party, Sacramento, Vietnam

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – A California state lawmaker was removed from the Senate floor after refusing to stop delivering a speech criticizing former Sen. Tom Hayden for his anti-war activism in Vietnam.

Democrats ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Republican Sen. Janet Nguyen of Fountain Valley on Thursday. Nguyen is a refugee from Vietnam and is highly critical of Hayden, who died recently and was honored on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Nguyen stood and began her speech in Vietnamese before switching to English. Majority Leader Bill Monning of Carmel she was speaking out of order.

Her microphone was shut off, but she continued speaking as the presiding officer, Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara, ordered that she stop. Lara eventually ordered that she be removed.

Republicans say they’re enraged that Nguyen was silenced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia