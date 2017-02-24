71 Weapons, Chemical Agent Grenade Found In Sacramento Home; Father And Son Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A father and son are behind bars after a cache of weapons was found in their Sacramento home.
The home is along the 4500 block of 45th Street, an area police have focused on after a recent rise in robberies targeting Asian-Americans.
Stavro Kokkos, 33, and his father, 57-year-old Nickolas Kokkos, were arrested after the cache was discovered.
Investigators found 71 firearms, a chemical agent grenade, and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition during a compliance check for Stavro, who is on probation.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called to the scene to help deal with the possible explosives that were discovered.