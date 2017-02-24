Cardroom May Make Downtown Sacramento’s Elks Tower Its Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new cardroom may be moving into the historic Elks Tower on 11th and J Street.

The two-level luxury entertainment center and lounge would be in the 14-story building, a brand-new attraction for city goers.

“This is going to be an upper-class nice resort location,” said Peter Dannenfelser, the architect on the project.

The 23,000 square foot spaces would include the ground floor, the full basement, and sports court areas.

Dannenfelser has worked with the building’s owner Steve Ayers several times to get a commercial venue up and running in Elks Tower, but nothing thus far has been the right fit.

“When the card license became available and I knew Steve was going after it, I just knew it would be the perfect place for this,” Dannenfelser said.

The initial phase will be on a smaller scale with 5 card tables, but once it’s fully operational, they expect to grow to 17 card tables and be open 24/7.

But not everyone was all in at first.

There were some concerns expressed by the planning commission, one of them being security.

“We are going to have an exterior camera feed that will go directly to the police department,” said Mark Tindall, a retired police officer with Sac PD.

He said they’ll be hiring extra officers and have an extensive plan.

“The primary goal is that everyone feel comfortable, but yet we provide a very safe environment,” Tindall said.

Ultimately the team believes it’s a major asset for the city.

“With the revitalization, with downtown and having the extra security and an extra 24-hour destination, a port, a chocolate room with brandy tasting. There will be other things to do down there other than gaming,” Dannenfelser said.

If the cardroom gets all of the licensing and permits it needs, they say it will be open by the end of the year.