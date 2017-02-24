Driver Sought After Deadly Rancho Cordova Hit-And-Run

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cordova has left one man dead and a driver on the run.
It happened near Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.
A man was hit by the driver of an SUV or truck near Gold River as he tried to cross Sunrise Boulevard, authorities say.
When California Highway Patrol arrived, the man was found lying in the northbound lane. Skid marks were found nearby.
Investigators say the driver tried to stop but then left the scene.
No information on the victim was released. No other details about the driver has been released.