Driver Sought After Deadly Rancho Cordova Hit-And-Run

February 24, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: rancho cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cordova has left one man dead and a driver on the run.

It happened near Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A man was hit by the driver of an SUV or truck near Gold River as he tried to cross Sunrise Boulevard, authorities say.

When California Highway Patrol arrived, the man was found lying in the northbound lane. Skid marks were found nearby.

Investigators say the driver tried to stop but then left the scene.

No information on the victim was released. No other details about the driver has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia