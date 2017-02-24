VOTE: Does all the snow in the Sierra make you want to take trips up the mountain?
RECALL: Little Tikes Toddler Swings Recalled For Defective Seats
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

One Game at a Time: The Lo-Down – 2/24

February 24, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Cousins, NBA, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show off by talking about the Kings 116 to 100 win over the Denver Nuggets last night, and what to expect from the Kings going forward.  Next, Jabari Davis, Basketball Insiders, joined the guys to talk about the NBA Trades, and which teams have the best chances in the postseason.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 9: General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the media during a press conference at Levi Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers press conference was setup to introducing the new general manager, John Lynch, and the teams new head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys take some calls from Kings fans about the game last night, and then get in to “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys talked about which teams they thought got better after the trade deadline in the NBA.  The guys also talked about Colin Kaepernick meeting with John Lynch and what his and the 49ers future is.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings win last night, and the Golden State Warriors huge win over the Clippers last night. They also talked about Draymond Green appearing to kick Blake Griffin in the game.  The guys talked more NBA and what to expect for the rest of the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia