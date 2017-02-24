Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show off by talking about the Kings 116 to 100 win over the Denver Nuggets last night, and what to expect from the Kings going forward. Next, Jabari Davis, Basketball Insiders, joined the guys to talk about the NBA Trades, and which teams have the best chances in the postseason. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-132.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys take some calls from Kings fans about the game last night, and then get in to “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about which teams they thought got better after the trade deadline in the NBA. The guys also talked about Colin Kaepernick meeting with John Lynch and what his and the 49ers future is. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/hour-234.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings win last night, and the Golden State Warriors huge win over the Clippers last night. They also talked about Draymond Green appearing to kick Blake Griffin in the game. The guys talked more NBA and what to expect for the rest of the season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.