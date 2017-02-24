WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brown talks about his plans to fix California's crumbling infrastructure

Snowboarder, 43, Dies After Accident At Northstar Resort

February 24, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Northstar California Resort

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A 43-year-old man has died after a snowboarding accident at Northstar California Resort.

The incident happened on Thursday.

Northstar officials say the ski patrol responded to an advanced terrain part of the mountain and found a snowboarder had been in some sort of serious incident. A Northstar Fire Department soon responded, but the man was soon pronounced dead.

It is unclear exactly what kind of accident happened.

“Northstar, Northstar Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Nadia Guerriero, vice president and general manager of Northstar California, in a statement.

The man has been identified as New Canaan, Connecticut resident. His name has not been released.

