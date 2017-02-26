One Dead In Stanislaus County Deputy Involved Shooting

RIPON, Calif. (CBS13) — One woman is dead flowing an officer-involved shooting by a Stanislaus County deputy in a quiet neighborhood in Ripon.

Neighbors called the scene chaos.

“To lookout your front window and see it all happen is a crazy feeling,” said Colton Brock.

What Brock saw happen was an early morning police chase that ended with a female driver plowing into his neighbor’s house. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Craziness. You see it on TV. You don’t expect it walking distance from where you live,” said Brock.

It all began around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, when Stanislaus Country Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call of an incident in Salida.

“The deputies initiated a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued,” explained Sgt. Anthony Bejaran with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit lead deputies in what appears to be a more than 15-minute chase, that ended in Ripon.

“We heard a lot of sirens, they were coming from the freeway. It seemed like for two or three minutes. Just constant,” explained one man who lives nearby.

Several neighbors say that at one point, the female driver stopped on South Manley Road. Next, they said they heard gun shots, and that the driver then sped off, crashing into a house on Tornell Circle.

“It sounded like three or four gunshots. We came up to our front window and we just saw the cops pouring in,” said another man, who also lives in the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office won’t yet comment on why the deputy shot the female driver, only that she died at the scene.

“Emergency medical services arrived. Life-saving saving measures were performed, but the female was pronounced deceased here at the scene,” explained Sgt. Bejaran.

The identity of the female driver has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

The deputy who fired the gun is on paid leave. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is conducting their own independent investigation, which is protocol in an officer involved shooting case.