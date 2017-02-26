One Dead, Two Wounded In Vallejo Bar Shooting

February 26, 2017 7:44 PM

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting inside a Northern California bar.

Vallejo Police Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2m0tCR0 ) gunman opened fire at 1 a.m. Sunday inside Gentleman Jim’s Bar in Vallejo.

He says officers arrived at the bar minutes after the shooting and found one man dead. A man with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital, where a short time later a third man showed up with gunshot wounds.

Rodriguez says investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested in the attack.

 

