One Dead, Two Wounded In Vallejo Bar Shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — Police say one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting inside a Northern California bar.
Vallejo Police Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2m0tCR0 ) gunman opened fire at 1 a.m. Sunday inside Gentleman Jim’s Bar in Vallejo.
He says officers arrived at the bar minutes after the shooting and found one man dead. A man with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital, where a short time later a third man showed up with gunshot wounds.
Rodriguez says investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No one has been arrested in the attack.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.