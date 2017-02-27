And The Winner Is…: The Lo-Down – 2/27

February 27, 2017 3:13 PM
Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the crazy mishap at the Oscars. After that the guys talk about the Kings game on Saturday and their loss to the Hornets.  Next, the guys talked some NFL with teams getting ready for the draft and teams getting their rosters in order. The guys ended the hour talking about their Best and Worst from this weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show the guys start with the news that Joel Embiid is out indefinitely for the 76ers and go in to “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, Alan Horton Timberwolves Radio, joins the guys to talk about the Timberwolves’ season so far, and what to expect from them against the Kings tonight.  The guys also talked about the beef between Shaq and Javelle McGhee coming to an end. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about OJ Made In America winning an Oscar last night and Bleacher Report and Mark Cuban at odds with each other.  Next, the guys talked about the Oscars flub last night, and if their has been anything comparable to that in the Sports World.  The guys ended the show talking about Andrew Bogut joining the Cavs and what this means to the teams postseason run.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

