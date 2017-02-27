By Christopher Millard Every peoples has their comfort food. It seems more than fitting that this list looks to the Irish, as St. Patty’s day will be up us faster than green eyes can blink. According to various population institute studies, 34 million American’s claim Irish ancestry, so the holiday is near and dear to a lot of us. And even if we’re not of the green isle, we love to celebrate the day. When planning for the holiday meal this year, know where to find the best corned beef and cabbage in Sacramento. We’ve listed the top five spots in the Sacto area, so that when the holiday comes afoot, you’ll know where to get the best grub.

Sam’s Hof Brau

2500 Watt Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

(916) 482-2175

www.thehofbrau.com 2500 Watt Ave.Sacramento, CA 95821(916) 482-2175 One of the oldest dining establishments in the greater Sac area, Sam’s Hof Brau has been serving up the best beer and adjacent comfort food since 1959. This joint goes big on all your favorite sandwiches, and provides delectable sides to boot, and around St. Pat’s day, they’ll heap on the corned beef and cabbage. On St. Pat’s, you can on order it with a green beer, and breath a sigh of relief. Forget Cheers, you’re home at Sam’s.

De Vere’s Irish Pub

1521 L St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 231-9947

www.deverespub.com 1521 L St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 231-9947 Head downtown to one of the most revered Irish pubs in Sacto. De Vere’s is mired in dark, hardwood accents with atmosphere galore. Check out the bookshelf full of imported Irish board games, pulled directly from the old country. Get in touch with your inner Dylan Thomas and grab a Guinness, a Harp and some of the most gorgeous corned beef and cabbage around. And if you’re feeling it, peruse the offerings at De Vere’s extensive whiskey library. Just the sight of it, makes it worth the trip Related: Best St. Patrick’s Day Parties In Sacramento

Brownie’s Lounge

5858 S. Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA 95857

(916) 424-3058

www.yelp.com/biz/brownies-lounge-sacramento 5858 S. Land Park DriveSacramento, CA 95857(916) 424-3058 Head south to one of the best kept secret, hole-in-the-wall dive bars in Sacramento. Brownie’s hits up the corned beef and cabbage every Thursday, and you can best your shamrocked tattooed buttocks they’ll be serving it for St. Patrick’s. This dive bar serves the drinks stiff, and the food plentiful. Come as you are, and get ready to party. So, head down to one of our fair city’s hidden gems, and make it a night at Brownie’s.

Mulvaney’s B & L

1215 19th St.

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 441-6022

www.mulvaneysbl.com 1215 19th St.Sacramento, CA 95811(916) 441-6022 Another celebrated spot in the Sacto pub scene. Actually, Mulvany’s is anything but a pub, with fine dining on tap, plenty of scrumptious dinners, flamboyant salads and fantastical deserts. Corned beef and cabbage is on the menu, like any good Irish themed restaurant would. Fingers crossed that their signature porch will be open come March. Do the Pat’s day with class this year, at Mulvaney’s B&L.