Every peoples has their comfort food. It seems more than fitting that this list looks to the Irish, as St. Patty’s day will be up us faster than green eyes can blink. According to various population institute studies, 34 million American’s claim Irish ancestry, so the holiday is near and dear to a lot of us. And even if we’re not of the green isle, we love to celebrate the day. When planning for the holiday meal this year, know where to find the best corned beef and cabbage in Sacramento. We’ve listed the top five spots in the Sacto area, so that when the holiday comes afoot, you’ll know where to get the best grub.
2500 Watt Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
(916) 482-2175
www.thehofbrau.com
One of the oldest dining establishments in the greater Sac area, Sam’s Hof Brau has been serving up the best beer and adjacent comfort food since 1959. This joint goes big on all your favorite sandwiches, and provides delectable sides to boot, and around St. Pat’s day, they’ll heap on the corned beef and cabbage. On St. Pat’s, you can on order it with a green beer, and breath a sigh of relief. Forget Cheers, you’re home at Sam’s.
1521 L St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 231-9947
www.deverespub.com
Head downtown to one of the most revered Irish pubs in Sacto. De Vere’s is mired in dark, hardwood accents with atmosphere galore. Check out the bookshelf full of imported Irish board games, pulled directly from the old country. Get in touch with your inner Dylan Thomas and grab a Guinness, a Harp and some of the most gorgeous corned beef and cabbage around. And if you’re feeling it, peruse the offerings at De Vere’s extensive whiskey library. Just the sight of it, makes it worth the trip
5858 S. Land Park Drive
Sacramento, CA 95857
(916) 424-3058
www.yelp.com/biz/brownies-lounge-sacramento
Head south to one of the best kept secret, hole-in-the-wall dive bars in Sacramento. Brownie’s hits up the corned beef and cabbage every Thursday, and you can best your shamrocked tattooed buttocks they’ll be serving it for St. Patrick’s. This dive bar serves the drinks stiff, and the food plentiful. Come as you are, and get ready to party. So, head down to one of our fair city’s hidden gems, and make it a night at Brownie’s.
1215 19th St.
Sacramento, CA 95811
(916) 441-6022
www.mulvaneysbl.com
Another celebrated spot in the Sacto pub scene. Actually, Mulvany’s is anything but a pub, with fine dining on tap, plenty of scrumptious dinners, flamboyant salads and fantastical deserts. Corned beef and cabbage is on the menu, like any good Irish themed restaurant would. Fingers crossed that their signature porch will be open come March. Do the Pat’s day with class this year, at Mulvaney’s B&L.
1109 2nd St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 492-1230
www.yelp.com/biz/o-mallys-irish-pub-sacramento
And last, but far from least, you and your party can head to Sac’s old town district and head to O’Mally’s for an Irish dive bar experience you won’t soon forget. The pub favorite is the corned beef, and it’s available anytime. Enjoy great service, tunes and a beer selection to wash it all down. With meals under a ten spot, spend the day of the emerald isle in subdued style.
