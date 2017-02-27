California Man Found With 55 Pounds Of Cocaine In Nebraska

February 27, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say deputies have seized around 55 pounds of cocaine found in a truck along Interstate 80 after it was pulled over on the west side of Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped the truck around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for several traffic violations. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver consented to deployment of a drug-detecting dog, and it soon alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says the cocaine has an estimated street value of $750,000.

Gustavo Zamora's booking photo. (Credit: Lancaster County Sheriff)

The driver, Gustavo Zamora, was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged. The 56-year-old is from San Gabriel, California.

