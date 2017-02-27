Gas Leak In Folsom Prompts Nearby School To Go On Lockdown

FOLSOM (CBS13) – The latest on a gas leak in Folsom:

1:05 p.m.

A Folsom Fire Department representative says a PG&E worker apparently either fell or got stuck in a hole in front of the Folsom Lake High School.

The worker then became unconscious. The gas leak was discovered shortly after, Folsom Fire says.

The worker has been transported to the hospital. Authorities still have the street in front of the school shut down.

School officials say the gas has been turned off and students at Folsom Lake High will be released at their normal time. However, classes will be released one at a time and parents will have to pick their children up at the old district office parking lot.

12:44 p.m.

School district officials are now saying Folsom Lake High School is on a shelter-in-place situation, meaning teaching can continue but students can’t leave the school.

Crews are still dealing with a gas leak in the area.

Folsom Lake High is now on shelter-in-place, which means educational activities can continue in classrooms, but students/staff cannot leave. — Folsom Cordova USD (@FolsomCordova) February 27, 2017

12:27 p.m.

A gas leak has prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown Monday morning.

The scene is near Folsom Lake High School. District officials say they were told utility crews were working in the area and there may have been some sort of accident that caused the leak.

Police are shutting down Riley Street in the area. Police also asked district officials to lock down the school for the time being.

Sutter Middle School, which is a little further away from the area, is not affected and has not been placed on lockdown.

More information to come.