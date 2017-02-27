Kennedy High School Senior Jumps In To Save Crash Victim

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Kennedy High School senior jumped into action after witnessing a crash and helped save a driver.

“As soon as I heard the loud bang, I turned around and I was just running. I drop my bag,” said Stanley Vi, who was nearby.

It happened on Florin Road just up the street from the high school Monday afternoon, Stanley saw the crash and didn’t waste a second.

“My only worry was, man there was another life there and I didn’t want to waste that,” he said.

Part of that rescue caught camera as Stanley and several others helped pry the man trapped after rolling his van.

“He was just ready to go save the guy. He didn’t care about his own safety, he was just trying to get in there and make sure the guy was OK,” said James Bowles, Kennedy High coach.

He said is just one of many accolades to add to the young man’s resume.

He plays just about every sport from football to rugby, someday hoping to make it on the rugby Olympics team. He even has a passion to dance.

Stanley’s selfless action, along with several other students there to help makes his coach most proud.

“It shows that there are kids who care about other people and they’re not just running around caring about themselves,” he said.

Stanley said it was an adrenaline rush and once it was over, he realized the life he may have saved.

“As soon as I got out of the car and I was safe I just went to him and bowed my head and ask God to watch over this man,” he said.

Stanley says he has big plans in this world and helping one another is just part it.

“Just thankful that the man is alive and that I could be the one to contribute to that,” he said.

Police said it appears a medical condition led to the crash.