Passport Centers Overwhelmed As Immigration Enforcement Ramps Up

February 27, 2017 11:26 PM By Shirin Rajaee

MODESTO (CBS13) — As immigration enforcement ramps up, some passport centers in the region are overwhelmed with the number of applicants.

“It was a zoo; we couldn’t park, there must’ve been at least 150 people out here, it was crazy,” said Candy Scruggs.

Candy and her husband Jack say it’s been a frustrating five days.

They say long lines have wrapped around the passport center in Modesto on Paradise Road for the last few weeks.

They even showed up one day almost two hours before the center opened, but were initially turned away.

“We stood in line, waited 2 hours and then finally they came out and gave us a ticket and said we can’t take you today, and that was at 10:45 in the morning, 15 minutes after they opened, they still couldn’t take us,” said Candy.

Gina is getting a passport for her 11-year-old son and believes the sudden surge of people is directly tied to President Trump’s executive orders on immigration enforcement.

“A lot of people are getting scared. They get scared that if they get separated, they can’t take the kids,” said Gina.

Gina is an undocumented immigrant that’s been in the states for about 16 years.

“I pretty much came just to protect my son, if anything happens to me, he can go with me, anywhere I go,” she said.

As immigration enforcement ramps up, some citizens appear to be wary and just want to make sure they’re prepared.

“I think everybody’s just getting their passports to make sure they have it in case anything happens.”

More from Shirin Rajaee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia