Shaquille O’Neal Ends Feud With JaVale McGee

February 27, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Golden State Warriors, JaVale McGee, NBA, Shaq, Shaquille O'Neal, Warriors

At 7 plus feet tall and 300 plus pounds, not many have been able to tell Shaquille O’Neal what to do. However, there is one person who has always had the ear of the big fella: his mother, Lucille O’Neal.

For those who don’t know, Shaq recently dedicated an entire segment on “Shaqtin’ A Fool” to Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee’s on-court follies, which ignited McGee to take to Twitter to express his frustrations. The Twitter fight happened on Friday, and included memes and lots of NSFW language.

After hearing of what was being said, O’Neal’s mother decided to put an end to the feud.

“It’s not funny anymore,” she said according to The Undefeated. “They need to squash this and move on.”

Just like that it was over.

Shaq said, “I have orders from the top to leave to it alone… So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

