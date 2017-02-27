Suspect Charged In Pursuit That Lead To CHP Officer’s Deaeth

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of leading a California Highway Patrol officer on a deadly pursuit faced a judge for the first time Monday.

Alberto Quiroz, 26, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of CHP motorcycle officer Lucas Chellew.

Investigators say Chellew was chasing Quiroz on Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard before the officer fatally crashed his motorcycle.

Quiroz showed little emotion as he accepted a public defender and three felony charges, less than a week after being arrested in connection with the fatal crash.

The most severe charge alleges Quiroz evaded an officer leading to his death, but outside the courtroom, Quiroz’s father defended his son, implying he doesn’t think his son acted with intent.

Quiroz was also charged with stealing the motorcycle he allegedly rode during the chase that ended in officer Chellew’s death.

An eight-year veteran of the department, leaving the community heartbroken, and hopeful for justice.

Quiroz faces seven years for the most serious charge, but legal experts say it could be doubled based on his criminal record.

For now, Quiroz is expected to reappear in court on March 6.