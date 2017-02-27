Trader Joe’s Recalls Apple Sauce Over Possibility Of Glass Pieces Being Inside

MONROVIA (CBS13) – Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall of some of its apple sauce products.
The Monrovia, Calif. based company says they issued the recall due to the potential of glass pieces being in the product.
Three different items sold recently are affected by the recall: Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce (best before date of Aug. 8, 2018), Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce (best before date of Oct. 6, 2018), and Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce (best before date Dec. 16, 2018).
Customers can check to see if their product was affected in the recall by checking the top cap.
All three products were sold in California stores and stores across the country.
Trader Joe’s says anyone who bought the affected items should discard or return the items to the store for a full refund.